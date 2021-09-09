Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Shares Up 0.2%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01. 154,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 777,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

