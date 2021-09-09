Decentral Games (DG) Market Cap Reaches $81.63 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $81.63 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $257.90 or 0.00553167 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00068336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00133135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00194361 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.99 or 0.99993728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.04 or 0.07215429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.11 or 0.00860321 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,507 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

