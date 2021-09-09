Deeper Network Market Cap Hits $66.86 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $66.86 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00134271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00190223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.11 or 0.07380452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,241.68 or 0.98406601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.00765992 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,579,638 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

