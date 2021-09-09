DEEPSPACE Trading Down 46.9% Over Last Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $1.25 million and $31,124.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00130746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00189320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.55 or 0.07331011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.30 or 0.99699799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00822061 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,828,806 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,685 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

