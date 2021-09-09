Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.82 on Thursday, hitting $364.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $210.18 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

