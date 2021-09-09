DeFiner (FIN) Market Cap Reaches $8.52 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $201,831.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00175212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00045552 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.