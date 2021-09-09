DeFiSocial Gaming Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00065051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00131019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00192200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,225.30 or 0.99531622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.28 or 0.07168561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.28 or 0.00823118 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

