Delphy (DPY) Price Hits $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 61% higher against the dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $131,923.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00173925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044266 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

