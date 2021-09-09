Dent Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83.03 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $516.99 million and $83.03 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

