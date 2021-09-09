Dero (DERO) Price Tops $11.85 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Dero has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $127.51 million and approximately $640,807.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $11.85 or 0.00025514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,434.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.61 or 0.07390244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.43 or 0.01428758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.13 or 0.00390080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00126782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.15 or 0.00568875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.39 or 0.00562934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00338496 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.