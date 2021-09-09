Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €167.00 ($196.47) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €157.69 ($185.52).

DB1 stock traded down €1.15 ($1.35) during trading on Thursday, reaching €144.85 ($170.41). The company had a trading volume of 365,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €155.00 ($182.35). The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of €145.85 and a 200 day moving average of €142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

