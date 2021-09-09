Deutsche eMark (DEM) Trading Down 29.9% This Week

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $150,639.12 and $18.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

