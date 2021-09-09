Deutsche eMark Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $150,639.12 and $18.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

