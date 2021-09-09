Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $4.79 on Top Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $146,417.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.79 or 0.00010271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

