Devery Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,005.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $242,637.35 and approximately $6,005.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00061148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00163718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043970 BTC.

About Devery

Devery is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.