DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 482.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

DXCM opened at $550.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.87, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $487.98 and its 200-day moving average is $416.91. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $558.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total transaction of $215,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,941 shares of company stock worth $19,860,343. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

