DFI.Money (YFII) Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $182.65 million and $127.53 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for $4,732.41 or 0.10208992 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00168935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars.

