DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $177.62 or 0.00380058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $19,110.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00068503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00131799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00191306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,737.25 or 1.00006568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.15 or 0.07202767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00849435 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

