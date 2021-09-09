DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce sales of $29.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.64 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $113.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $114.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $124.77 million, with estimates ranging from $124.24 million to $125.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on DHI Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 685.0% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 436,566 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHX opened at $4.27 on Thursday. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $214.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

