DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.10 ($21.29).

DIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €15.08 ($17.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a fifty-two week high of €16.84 ($19.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.00.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

