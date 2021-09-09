DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.53 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.