DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down to $134.28

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $134.28, but opened at $128.79. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $125.82, with a volume of 7,510 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

