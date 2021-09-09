Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $3,729,647.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,765 shares of company stock valued at $30,190,742 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $166.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.