Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $3,729,647.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,765 shares of company stock valued at $30,190,742 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $166.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

