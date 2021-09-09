DigitalNote Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $82.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.00567031 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,056,982,336 coins and its circulating supply is 7,915,800,993 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

