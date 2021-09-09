Digitex Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Digitex has a market cap of $2.66 million and $2.02 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00173925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044266 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.