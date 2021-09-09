Dimecoin (DIME) Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $238.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00138773 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

