Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.13. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.