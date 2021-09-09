Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Position Raised by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

