Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will report sales of $26.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.60 million and the lowest is $26.20 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $103.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $105.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $143.20 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 652,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,971 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,566 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,445,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,272,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.58. Docebo has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $89.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.