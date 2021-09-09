Dock (DOCK) Price Down 15.1% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Dock has a total market cap of $66.02 million and $10.68 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.61 or 0.00416491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00171636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

