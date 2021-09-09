Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,604 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 2.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Dollar Tree worth $149,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,268. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

