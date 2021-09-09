Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 38,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,268. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

