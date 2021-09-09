Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 5,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,168. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

