Dora Factory (DORA) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.42 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $19.39 million and approximately $15.42 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $7.92 or 0.00016850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00168500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

