Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $176.47

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.47 and last traded at $175.92, with a volume of 3978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

