DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Down 3.6%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s share price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. 2,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 255,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $800.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,027,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 222,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 191.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 310,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 31.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

