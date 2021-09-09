Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report $88.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $93.60 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $350.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dril-Quip by 84.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dril-Quip by 84,181.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

