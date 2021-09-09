DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.32 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 82.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $121.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

