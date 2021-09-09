DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.32 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 82.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $121.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

