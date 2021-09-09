Duality Advisers LP Acquires 4,790 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

