Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

