Duality Advisers LP Buys 5,698 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cigna by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $213.36 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.74.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

