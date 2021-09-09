Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,554 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of M.D.C. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

