Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 149,272 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 52,360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 582,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 348,141 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1,754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Mattel by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

