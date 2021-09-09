Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 15,488 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

CHDN opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

