Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in GDS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GDS by 318.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GDS by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

