Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

