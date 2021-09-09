Duality Advisers LP Has $2.81 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 161.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,567 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 65,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 40,502 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

