Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.14% of bluebird bio worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLUE. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $26,381,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 2,729.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 506,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $14,481,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.61. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

