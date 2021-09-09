Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 138.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IDEX by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 16.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX opened at $219.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

